Bellator 222 Medical Suspensions: Aaron Pico Out For 60 Days

With every decision comes a consequence, and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator 222, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Bellator 222 took place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card aired online at 6:30 p.m. EST while the main card aired on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout headlined the event. Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six-bout main card was Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey in a 175-pound catchweight bout, Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix in a bantamweight contest, Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta in a featherweight clash, and Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight title bout.

Bellator 222 Medical Suspensions

Some of the more notable suspensions include Eduardo Dantas being out for 90 days, Aaron Pico, who was knocked out, getting a 60-day sit, and Sonnen for 60 days also. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie: