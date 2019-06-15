Bellator 222 Highlights: Aaron Pico Gets Knocked Out By Flying Knee

Spread the word!













Aaron Pico’s unlucky streak continues inside the cage.

Pico met Adam Borics on the Bellator 222 preliminary card from Madison Square Garden earlier today (Fri. June 14, 2019). Despite making a camp change, Pico wasn’t able to get back on the winning track. He was knocked out via a flying knee in the second round of the bout.

You can check out the finish here:

MAMMA MIA! 😱



Adam Borics KOs Aaron Pico with a flying knee! 💥 pic.twitter.com/plF1K2KLSO — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 15, 2019

