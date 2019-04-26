Bellator 220 Final Weigh-In Staredowns

The Bellator 220 ceremonial weigh-ins took place following the ceremonial weigh-ins today from San Jose, California. It was the final time the fighters had a chance to look at each other in the eyes before Saturday.

The SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. will house the event on Saturday evening. Its a night that will feature two title fights. The main card will stream exclusively on DAZN.

Rory MacDonald will defend his 170-pound title in the Welterweight Grand Prix against Jon Fitch in the second of two title fights. While Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her flyweight strap against Veta Arteaga in the first.

Watch staredowns for the main and co-main events via MMA Junkie: