Bellator 220 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:30 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Bellator Welterweight Champion Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch in a World Grand Prix Title bout will headline the show. Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Veta Arteaga will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Benson Henderson vs. Adam Piccolotti in a lightweight bout, Phil Davis vs. Liam McGeary in a light heavyweight bout, and Gaston Bolanos vs. Nathan Stolen in a featherweight bout.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Title Bout: Rory MacDonald (20-5) vs. Jon Fitch (32-7-1, 1 NC)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-2)

Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson (26-8) vs. Adam Piccolotti (11-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Phil Davis (19-5, 1 NC) vs. Liam McGeary (13-3)

Featherweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos (4-1) vs. Nathan Stolen (8-4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Undercard Bout: Aviv Gozali (1-0) vs. Travis Crain (Pro Debut)

160-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Chris Avila (6-7) vs. Brandon Faumui (4-3)

Flyweight Undercard Bout: Justin Tenedora (2-1) vs. Matt Perez (2-2)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Cass Bell (2-0) vs. Peter Ishiguro (1-0)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Hyder Amil (2-0) vs. Paradise Vaovasa (6-3, 1 NC)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Josh San Diego (8-4) vs. Brandon Laroco (5-1)

Middleweight Undercard Bout: Diego Herzog (4-2-1) vs. Jordan Williams (7-2, 1 NC)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Justin Roswell (3-2, 1 NC) vs. Abraham Vaesau (4-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Ignacio Ortiz (2-0) vs. Roger Severson (3-3)

Light Heavyweight Undercard Bout: Chuck Campbell (1-0) vs. Bruno Casillas (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Boris Novachkov (Pro Debut) vs. Chris Inocencio (0-1)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Thomas Ponce de Leon (2-0) vs. Jamario Mulder (2-3)

Flyweight Undercard Bout: Erik Gunha (Pro Debut) vs. Jon Adams (Pro Debut)

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 4:00 PM EST: