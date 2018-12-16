Bellator 213 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.



It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, December 15, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 213. Headlining the card are Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Valérie Létourneau, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.



Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Valérie Létourneau meet in a women’s flyweight bout in the main event.

Lyoto Machida and Rafael Carvalho meet in a middleweight bout in the co-main event.

Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth is next in a welterweight bout.

King Mo Lawal vs. Liam McGeary is next in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, they had a feeling out process for the majority of the round until Mo took him down but couldn’t’ keep him there. They briefly clinched up against the fence until separated. McGeary tagged him with a combo but slipped and fell. McGeary lands a nice left hook to the head late. In round 2, Mo continued to land leg kicks in order to open up his combos. McGeary was doing a nice job of using his range. Mo got poked in the eye and there was a pause in the action. Mo went for a takedown but McGeary fired away with elbow strikes that stunned him. Mo recovered and tried to keep him down but couldn’t. In round 3, McGeary dropped him with a straight right hand as Mo wobbled down to the ground then landed one more strike for extra measure.

Opening the main card on DAZN is Kona Oliveira vs. Nainoa Dung in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Dung took him down right out of the gate and got guard. Not a ton of action but Dung was able to control the pace from this position throughout the round. In round 2, Dung scored another takedown right out of the gate and got north-south position. Oliveira was able to scramble but Dung stayed up. Dung stood up and was kicked in the face then Oliveira was able to get to his feet. In round 3, Dung took him down, got full mount and rained down strikes to end the fight.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (DAZN / 10 PM EST)



Women’s Flyweight: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Valérie Létourneau



Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Rafael Carvalho



Welterweight: Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth



Light Heavyweight: Liam McGeary def. Muhammed Lawal via KO (Punches) R3, 0:53



Lightweight: Nainoa Dung def. Kona Oliveira via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:05



Preliminary card (Bellator.com / 7 PM EST)

Dustin Barca def. Isaac Hopps via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Maki Pitolo def. Chris Cisneros via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:40

Kai Kamaka III def. Shojin Miki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



