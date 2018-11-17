Bellator 209 Live Results

Bellator 209 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, November 16, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 209. Headlining the card are Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez meet in a featherweight title bout in the main event.

Haim Gozali and Ryan Couture meet in a welterweight bout in the co-main event.

Phil Davis vs. Vadim Nemkov is next in a light heavyweight bout.

Cindy Dandois vs. Olga Rubin is next in a women’s featherweight bout.

Opening the main card on the Paramount Network is Adam Keresh vs. Kirill Sidelnikov in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Sidelnikov punched him with a series of strikes before scoring a takedown where he got side control. Keresh was able to scramble back to his feet where he landed a big head kick then a right hand to drop him for the win.

Bellator 209 Results

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9:00 PM EST)



Bellator Featherweight Championship: Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (c) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez



Welterweight: Haim Gozali vs. Ryan Couture



Light Heavyweight: Phil Davis vs. Vadim Nemkov



Female Featherweight: Cindy Dandois vs. Olga Rubin



Heavyweight: Adam Keresh def. Kirill Sidelnikov by KO (Head Kick) at 1:12 of Round 1.



PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com/7:00 pm EST)



Khonry Gracie def. Ron Becker by unanimous decision

Aviv Gozali def. Anton Lazebnov by submission (armbar) Round 1

Nika Ben Tuashy def. Nisim Rozales by TKO (punches) Round 1, 0:47

Itzik Rubinov def. Ion Pop by unanimous decision

Simon Smotritsky def. Matan Levi by unanimous decision

Christos Nicolaou def. Fadi Haiyadre by TKO (punches) Round 1, 4:48

Andrei Barbarosa def. Honor Kelesh by unanimous decision

Viktoria Makarova def. Yulia Sachkov by TKO (strikes) Round 1

Denis Palancica def. Kirill Medvedovsky by unanimous decision

Sidemar Honorio def. Ejargew Tariku by unanimous decision

Jamil Ibragimov def. Jackie Gosh by TKO Round 1