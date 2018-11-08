Aaron Pico’s Bellator Return Already Set

Aaron Pico is already set to return.

A report arrived from the LA Times that Bellator’s fastest-rising star will return against Henry Corrales at January 26’s Bellator event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Pico demolished Leandro Higo in his last fight at September’s Bellator 206.

The victory gave him four straight in the Bellator cage, all by way of first-round knockout. All of the wins came since September 2017. Still only 22, the touted prospect has rebounded from a submission loss in his first-ever pro-MMA bout in June 2017.

Pico hails from nearby Whittier, Calif. He expressed his excitement at fighting in his home state to the LA Times:

“I can’t wait to get back in the cage and fight at home in front of all my friends and family in my hometown. I’m looking to challenge myself and progress as a fighter each and every time I get the opportunity to compete, and I know I’ve got a tough opponent in front of me on Jan. 26.”

Pico will face arguably his toughest Bellator test in Corrales, who has four straight victories.

The event will also play host to the final of the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix. There, Fedor Emelianenko will meet Ryan Bader for the vacant Bellator heavyweight title.