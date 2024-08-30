Coach Predicts Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Strickland Feud Could Boil Over, Says UFC Middleweight Title Is Ripe for the Taking

Could we see newly minted welterweight champion Belal Muhammad settle his fiery feud with Sean Strickland inside the Octagon?

A few months back, Strickland, who is well-known for his outspoken and unfiltered nature, criticized Muhammad for his stance on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Sean Strickland GOES OFF on Belal Muhammad 😳



"[Belal] is such a f***ing little b*tch bro… listen dude, go to f***ing Palestine, go f***ing fight for your f***ing country.



Get the f*** out of here you f***ing can."



It didn’t take long for ‘Remember The Name’ to snap back at Strickland.

“Honestly, I had no care about him at all until I posted something about Palestine,” Muhammad said on the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast. “He commented on there, saying they [Palestinians] should just give up. It was the stupidest statement ever, just to get attention. “Where he was crying on Theo Von about his dad and, ‘You can’t talk about my dad. Don’t bring up family. That’s dirty when you do it.’ You’re literally talking about kids that just got bombed, kids that are dying, and you’re making a joke of it, but when it comes back to you, it shows he has a fake, tough-guy mentality” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Muhammad’s coach Louis Taylor offered his take on the ongoing feud between the two top stars and a potential fight.

“That is [a] 185-pound fight I welcome. You know, Sean has really taken a dump on Palestinians and a lot of other people, I’m not gonna go down that list. Belal’s not that guy who you have gotta watch in the streets… but when it comes to people like Sean, that powder keg can erupt at any time, and therefore, I’d rather it happens where we get paid for it in the cage.”

Could We see Belal Muhammad move up to middleweight?

Taylor also weighed in on the recent middleweight title tilt between reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and Isreael Adeanya. Taylor admitted to being unimpressed with the performance of both fighters and believes the 185-pound crown is ripe for the taking.

“I wasn’t impressed with either fighter and no disrespect to those guys but there was a lot of sloppy everything in that fight… If you’re a competitor in the 185-pound weight class who can wrestle and who can strike, you should be salivating at the mouth right now cause’ that title is up in the air.”

Could we see Belal Muhammad move up in an attempt to become a two-division champion once he gets a few welterweight title defenses under his belt?