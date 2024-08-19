‘I’m Not F***ing Leaving’ Israel Adesanya Not Looking to Retire Despite Loss

Israel Adesanya was adamant about the future after losing to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305, maintaining that this would not be the end for him.

The battle was very even in the first few rounds. Eventually, Adesanya looked to be edging out a lead with the aid of some spectacular body shots in the third round. However, Du Plessis wasn’t about to give up, and he wobbled ‘The Last Stylebender’ in the fourth round, which led to him securing a takedown and later on the submission victory over Adesanya.

At 35 years of age and coming off back-to-back losses, Adesanya could easily step away from the sport. According to his account, that’s not what he intends to do, though. He didn’t even seem in very bad spirits after the fight and held a rather optimistic outlook.

Israel Adesanya makes it clear that his MMA career isn’t over

“…I’m disappointed in myself but at the same time proud,” Israel Adesanya told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview in the octagon. “Cuz this is the best I’ve ever felt. This is the best I’ve ever looked. And I just had the better man on the night, so I give him respect for that.”

Cormier pointed out that this fight would be Adesanya’s 12th consecutive title fight and asked him what he intended to do next. Israel Adesanya didn’t hesitate to be upfront with his answer and maintained that he intended to go absolutely nowhere. “I’m not f***ing leaving!” Adesanya would exclaim, the crowd roaring in approval.

Now, on a bit of a skid, it is unclear when Adesanya wishes to return to MMA action. At his age, it will undoubtedly take an extraordinary fight to motivate him to return. Who knows what the UFC’s Middleweight title landscape will look like when he does?

