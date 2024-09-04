Belal Muhammad Ready for ‘Easy’ Fight against Sean Strickland

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is eager to throw down against former UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland.

Ever since becoming champion, Belal Muhammad has had a lot of options open up. From welterweight contenders to a possible move up to 185, he has the world at his feet right now.

Of course, while he’s likely to remain at welterweight for the time being, he definitely wants to test the waters at middleweight ahead of a push for a second world title. Above all else, though, he really wants to get his hands on Sean Strickland.

As we know, Sean is a pretty divisive figure. We also know that the pair have been going back and forth at one another for a long time now.

When asked about the idea of a fight between them in a recent interview, Muhammad didn’t hold back.

Belal Muhammad goes IN on Sean Strickland and says he'd love to go up to 185 and fight him:



"I'd slap [Sean] around… when I think of tough fights, Sean's not one of them. I think he would be an easy for for me…



Belal Muhammad wants Sean Strickland

“Oh man, I would love to fight Sean. There doesn’t even have to be a belt on the line. I’ll fight him just to fight him at 185. Yeah, that would be the fight I want at 185.”

“I think it just depends on who is the champion or who is up there, right? Because if it’s Sean, I would definitely want that fight and I would beg for that fight.

“I don’t think he’s gonna be touching gold anymore because he sucks.”

“I’d slap him around. I’d literally go in there and slap him around. When I think of tough fights, Sean is not one of them. I think he’s an easy fight for me.”

It certainly feels as if Belal Muhammad is making the most of his time as champion. Whether you like him or you hate him, it’s really hard to deny that he has earned the right to sit at the top of the mountain.