Belal Muhammad claims UFC title win over Leon Edwards would put him in GOAT conversation

UFC welterweight, Belal Muhammad believes a title shot should be next for him after the potential fight with Kamaru Usman fell through.

Beside a no contest against Leon Edwards in March of 2021, Muhammad has been perfect since his loss to Geoff Neal, racking up nine wins. This includes wins over Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thomspon and Vicente Luque.

Despite this, Muhammad is not fighting for a title next and has been passed over for the largely inactive Colby Covington, who holds only a one fight win streak.

Belal Muhammad lays out title shot plans

Talking at a press event as part of UFC 294, Muhammad discussed what he wants next, and made it very clear that a title shot is the only thing he wants next.

“Yeah, you know we were in talks to fight Kamaru Usman but now Kamaru is fighting Khamzat [Chimaev] so now that leaves the only person to fight for is the for the welterweight belt I’ve already beaten everybody else,” said Muhammad. “I got to get what I deserve and what I’m owed and that’s a title shot.”

When asked on who he would prefer the title shot be against Edwards, and claimed that should he win that fight his resume would be comparable to that of all-time great, George St-Pierre.

“I’d rather fight Leon because that one would mean more to me, it will cement myself as the best welterweight to ever do it,” Muhammad said. “When you look at my resume, it will be up there with GSP’s resume, nobody up there with me. I think Colby, that’ll be one that I want because I’ve always wanted to slap him in his face, I’ve always wanted to punch him. That one would be just for the persona; side of it, I think for career and legacy side it would be Leon.”

Belal Muhammad talks at press conference

Do you think Belal Muhammad should fight for the title next?