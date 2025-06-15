Belal Muhammad offers to fight Kamaru Usman after dominant UFC Atlanta win: ‘See you soon’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has issued an immediate call out to fellow ex-titleholder, Kamaru Usman off the back of the latter’s successful return tonight in the main event of UFC Atlanta.

Usman, a former champion and pound-for-pound number one in the promotion, snapped a near two-year hiatus from action tonight in Georgia, landing a unanimous judging win over the streaking, Joaquin Buckley.

gettyimages 2220197185 612x612 1

And landing his first win since a successful title rematch win over Colby Covington, Usman had suffered a trio of losses to Leon Edwards, and the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in a rare middleweight pairing.

Staking his claim for one more title charge in his expected retirement tour beggining tonight, Usman has issued a massive warning to his peers at 170lbs — reminding them of his pedigree at the weight class.

Kamaru Usman issues welterweight warning after UFC Atlanta win: 'I am the f*cking boogeyman'

“Oh his knees, his knees. Well shut the f*ck up, I could still do what I do,” Kamaru Usman told Paul Felder during his post-fight interview after his UFC Atlanta win. “The rest of the welterweight division, listen. I have been and always will be the f*cking boogeyman.”

Tied to a potential title-eliminator with most-recent former champion, Muhammad ahead of his return tonight, the Chicago native kept a keen eye on proceedings tonight between Usman and Buckley.

Belal Muhammad calls out Kamaru Usman after UFC Atlanta

And offering his initial thoughts on Usman’s victory, Muhammad offered his congratulations to the Nigerian veteran, before offering to share the Octagon with him next.

“Congrats,” Belal Muhammad posted on his official X account in reaction to Kamaru Usman’s victory. “See you soon.”

