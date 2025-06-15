Kamaru Usman issues welterweight warning after UFC Atlanta win: ‘I am the f*cking boogeyman’

Returning to winning-ways tonight for the first time since 2021, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has issued a massive warning to the rest of the division — claiming he has been and always will be the “boogeyman” of 170lbs.

Usman, who snapped an-almost two year hiatus from action tonight at UFC Atlanta, taking on the surging, Joaquin Buckley in a headlining clash.

And snapping a two-fight losing run to both Khamzat Chimaev, and Leon Edwards tonight, Usman would turn in a dominant unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) victory over the streaking St. Louis native.

Employing his dominant wrestling and grappling game through rounds one to four tonight, Usman failed in his bid to take down Buckley in the fifth and final frame, but managed to build up enough round wins prior to ride out his unanimous judging success.

And on a retirement tour of sorts, the veteran, Auchi native has once more positioned himself for another pivotal clash at the welterweight limit.

Kamaru Usman puts the welterweight division on notice after UFC Atlanta

Linked with a stunning super fight with fellow Dominance MMA stablemate, Islam Makhachev next year, Usman has issued a warning to his welterweight peers — claiming he is still the “boogeyman” of the division to this day.

“Oh his knees, his knees. Well shut the f*ck up, I could still do what I do,” Kamaru Usman told Paul Felder during his post-fight interview after his UFC Atlanta win. “The rest of the welterweight division, listen. I have been and always will be the f*cking boogeyman.”