Belal Muhammad ripped into Leon Edwards for wanting a title shot.

Edwards was looking to make it nine wins in a row to finally earn his shot at the welterweight title with a victory over Muhammad in the UFC Vegas 21 headliner last night.

However, it didn’t end up panning that way as Edwards unintentionally poked Muhammad in the eye in the early stages of the second round.

Muhammad was clearly in pain and agony with referee Herb Dean later calling the fight off as it was ruled a no contest.

While Edwards was heartbroken at how the fight went — especially as he looked good in the first round — he was adamant in wanting a title shot next and had no plans on running things back with Muhammad.

Muhammad — who fortunately had no permanent damage to his eye — was taken aback by those comments as he feels there is no other choice than to have an immediate rematch.

“Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc“

With Kamaru Usman expected to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal next and Colby Covington seemingly having no interest in fighting Edwards, it’s possible a rematch with Muhammad could be on the cards.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next week.

Do you think there should be an immediate rematch?