Report – Belal Muhammad denied title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 300, received no offer

Surging welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad was reportedly not in the running to fight former foe, incumbent divisional champion, Leon Edwards at UFC 300 in April – despite the fact the Birmingham native received up to three offers of potential opponents for the flagship card.

Muhammad, who currently sits at number two in the official welterweight rankings, is currently in the midst of a 10 fight unbeaten run, most recently turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns last May in an officially billed championship eliminator over the course of five rounds.

And part of that run saw Muhammad fight to an eventual second round official ‘No Contest’ against Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple, Edwards – after the former was struck with an inadvertent eye poke.

Over the course of the weekend in the immediate aftermath of UFC 298, promotional boss, Dana White revealed Edwards had accepted three separate offers of differing opponents for a return at UFC 300 – ultimately to no avail.

Belal Muhammad denied title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 300

However, despite his winning streak, history with Edwards and status in the official rankings, according to The Schmo, Illinois native, Muhammad received no offer to rematch the British champion at UFC 300 in April.



“Can confirm Belal Muhammad was NOT one of the 3 fighters offered to Leon Edwards for #UFC300.” The Schmo posted on his official X account.

Staking his claim for a championship effort against Edwards in the form of a rematch after his win over Burns, back in December, Muhammad was denied a title fight by the incumbent gold holder – who questioned what he had done to earn a shot at his championship.

“Nah, there are definitely other options,” Leon Edwards said after UFC 296. “I don’t feel like Belal (Muhammad) should be next. I’ve done it before. I’ve won like 10 fights and didn’t get a title shot. So, what makes him different or more privileged.”

“So, Colby’s (Covington) already skipped the line already, let’s see who’s next,” Leon Edwards explained. “But like I said, this is the ‘Rocky’ era, it’s my era now and I’ll keep reigning, whoever’s next. It doesn’t matter, they’re all similar styles anyways. All boxers and wrestlers, it’s what I’ve built my career on. So, whoever comes next, it’s whatever, you know.”

Who do you think Belal Muhammad should fight in his UFC comeback?