“No Knees, No Cartilage, Just a Big Head” – Belal Muhammad Laughs Off ‘Losers’ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad doesn’t have time for YouTubers like Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

10 months removed from his dominant title-winning performance against Leon Edwards in Manchester, ‘Remember The Name’ will put his welterweight gold up for grabs for the first time against streaking Aussie sensation Jack Della Maddalena this Saturday night when the promotion heads back to Montreal for UFC 315.

While the trash-talking between Muhammad and ‘JDM’ has been relatively quiet, that hasn’t stopped practically everyone in the division from trying to insert themselves into the spotlight. That includes Ian “everybody is afraid of me” Garry, and cringey prankster, Colby Covington.

Even former welterweight king Kamaru Usman got into the act after he and Muhammad had a rather intense encounter on the former’s Pound-4-Pound podcast in September.

Belal Muhammad thinks Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington should do a podcast together



Before long, Muhammad will probably have to deal with the surging Ian Garry, but as for Usman and Covington, the Chicago native has zero interest in entertaining a couple of washed-up fighters-turned-podcasters.

“Kamaru Usman, the former champion on a three-fight losing streak. I have to be afraid of that guy with no knees and no cartilage and a big head? Man, I think I’ll be fine,” Muhammad said during his UFC 315 media day interview. “These guys are like YouTubers now. Kamaru’s a podcaster, Colby’s a YouTuber. They need to do a podcast together: ‘The Biggest Losers.’”

Covington has not yet booked a return to the Octagon since coming up short against Joaquin Buckley in December. The loss moved ‘Chaos’ to 2-4 in his last six with his last win coming against Jorge Masivdal in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman recently booked his first fight since dropping three in a row for the first time in his career. Ironically, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ will return to take on the same man who beat Covington in his last outing.