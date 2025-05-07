‘Moron’ Colby Covington Hides Belal Muhammad’s Food Ahead of UFC 315: ‘I’m Not Even in Vegas’

Colby Covington’s latest prank on Belal Muhammad was an epic fail.

The former three-time UFC title challenger is known for being a bit of a prankster and a Grade-A douchebag in front of cameras. In a new video making the rounds on social media, Covington attempted to troll the reigning welterweight champ by hiding Muhammad’s food at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas before insisting that “‘Remember the Name’ is a f*cking bum.”

Colby Covington found Belal Muhammad's food at the UFC PI and hid it from him. 🤣 #UFC315 #Troll pic.twitter.com/69C8ZF1tqH — SuperbeastCraig (@SuperbeastCraig) May 7, 2025



Calling Muhammad a “bum” is a bit rich considering he did in one try what Covington couldn’t in three unjustified attempts.

“He hid my food? I’m not even in Vegas,” Muhammad told reporters during the UFC 315 media day. “That’s how much of a moron he is. I don’t know what he’s doing. These guys are like YouTubers now. Kamaru [Usman’s] a podcaster, Colby’s a YouTuber. They need to do a podcast together — the biggest losers.”

Belal Muhammad puts his gold up for grabs against ‘JDM’ in Montreal

While Covington is still struggling to come to terms with his fledgling UFC career, Muhammad is gearing up for his first big title defense in The Great White North.

‘Remember The Name’ puts his gold up for grabs at UFC 315 this Saturday night in the Bell Centre when he meets surging Aussie challenger Jack Della Maddalena. Originally, Muhammad was expected to fight the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, but an injury forced ‘Nomad’ to pass on the opportunity, paving the way for ‘JDM’ to step in.

Both fighters walk into the headliner with extensive winning streaks, Muhammad holding 10 straight victories while Maddalena has won 14 in a row dating back to his days competing under the Eternal MMA banner.