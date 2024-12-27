Beef with Nate Diaz calling him a ‘B**ch’ named wildest moment of 2024 for Daniel Cormier

Wrapping up the year ahead of his return at UFC 311, Daniel Cormier has claimed former promotional star, Nate Diaz labelling of him as a “b*tch” was his wildest moment of the annum — after he argued the Stockton native should not serve as the headliner of September’s Noche UFC card.

Cormier, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and heavyweight titleholder, is expected to return to color-commentary duty as soon as next month, calling the action from UFC 311 in Los Angeles ahead of a championship doubleheader in California.

Daniel Cormier reflects on infamous beef with Nate Diaz on social media

And breaking down some of his infamous spats and most memorable moments of this year, Daniel Cormier reflected on his brief feud with former lightweight title challenger, Diaz — who claimed the Lafayette native was a “b*tch” after he argued Diaz should not be featured in a headliner at Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere.

I’m nobody’s [b*tch], and to say I’m not a fighter is just—I, I don’t get it, man. I don’t get it,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Because, again, I feel like I was actually pretty fair to this dude. Because when you really think about it, to say I’m not a fighter—when you really think about it—Nate Diaz was fun. Nate Diaz got to a championship opportunity.

But if I’m not a fighter, what does that make him? What does that make him if I did what I did, and then he did what he did? Would that make him, you know?”

“We are on much different planets. We’re not in the same stratosphere in terms of fighters—we’re not. And it’s time for me to stop allowing people to attack or come at me in these ways when I’m doing my job.”