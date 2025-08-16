Baysangur Susurkaev Delivers Memorable Octagon Debut Days After DWCS Victory – UFC 319 Highlights

Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan - UFC 319 Highlights

Four days removed from an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Baysangur Susurkaev scored his first official win inside the Octagon via a second-round submission over Eric Nolan at UFC 319.

Susurkaev walked into the contest as a massive -1000 favorite, but that didn’t stop Nolan from taking it to the unbeaten Russian prospect. After taking everything Susurkaev threw at him, Nolan delivered the biggest blow of the opening round, rocking Susurkaev with a right. Nolan unleashed a flurry of shots, looking for a late finish, but Susurkaev ultimately survived the stanza.

Nolan looked to pick up right where he left off in the first, but Susurkaev would quickly turn the tables, landing a nasty leg kick that had Nolan clutching his knee. With his opponent compromised, Susurkaev swarmed in, securing a takedown and taking his opponent’s back.

From there, it was just a matter of time.

Susurkaev found an opportunity to cinch his arm under Nolan’s chin, locking in an RNC and forcing his fellow newcomer to tap out.

Official Result: Baysangur Susurkaev def. Eric Nolan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:01 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan at UFC 319:

