Mitch Raposo Bounces Back with Impressive Victory Over Azat Maksum – UFC 321 Highlights

Mitch Raposo snapped a two-fight losing skid at UFC 321, defeating heavy favorite Azat Maksum via unanimous decision.

Raposo landed a couple of heavy right hands early, but Maksum took over near the halfway point of the round, changing levels and scoring a big takedown. Raposo worked his way back up, but Maksum ramped up his aggression and likely sealed the round for himself.

Raposo came out guns blazing in the second, landing a thudding overhand right that appeared to rock Maksum momentarily.

After getting lit up on the feet for a majority of the round, Maksum finally found an opportunity to shoot for another takedown. Maksum succeeded in getting Raposo to the mat, though he couldn’t keep him there for long.

Raposa used the fence to wall-walk his way back up and proceeded to press Maksum’s back against the cage as the last few seconds ticked off the clock.

Maksum went right back to the grappling in round three, but Raposo refused to go down. With less than a minute to go, Raposo scored his own takedown near the fence. It was then that Maksum blatantly grabbed the cage and used it as leverage to reverse the position. That prompted the referee to pause the contest and deduct a point from Maksum.

However, the deduction proved to be insignificant as Raposo had already run away with the fight on all three scorecards.

Official Result: Mitch Raposo def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27).

Check Out Highlights From Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo at UFC 321: