Maintaining his undefeated promotional and professional record, Moroccan striking ace, Ottman ‘Bulldozer’ Azaitar steamrolled fellow lightweight prospect, Khama ‘Death Star’ Whorty in the very first round.

Showcasing his speed and accurary early, Azaitar controlled the distance well before launching a massive flurry in the pocket. Stunning Worthy with a slew of hooks and other strikes, Azaitar forced the issue with a barrage on the ground, forcing referee, Herb Dean to step in an call a halt to the action.

Emerging relatively unscathed, Azaitar can now add Worthy to a UFC run which began at UFC 242 in September of last year in Abu Dhabi – with another statement knockout opposite, Teemu Packalan.

Check out the highlights of Azaitar’s quickfire stoppage of Worthy, below.

