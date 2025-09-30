Medical Issue Cancels Key Bout on UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 Card

UFC 320 just lost an anticipated middleweight matchup.

A quartet of scrapped matchups marred the promotion’s return to Perth last week. Unfortunately, it appears that the cancellation bug has reared its ugly head once again.

DWCS alums Ateba Gautier and Ozzy Diaz were scheduled to square off in this weekend’s featured prelim; however, that is no longer the case after Diaz was scratched from the bout due to a medical issue.

“Hey everyone, I have some really tough news to share,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “After careful consideration and talking with my team and medical professionals, I’ve had to make the heartbreaking decision to pull out of my fight this week. This isn’t a choice I ever thought I’d have to make, but my health and safety have to come first. I truly appreciate all your support and understanding during this time, and I promise to come back stronger soon.”

Diaz didn’t offer any insight into the medical issue, but apologized to Gautier and the UFC for his withdrawal.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the UFC is seeking a replacement opponent for Gautier, and the hope is that he will remain on the card.

After scoring a second-round knockout against Yura Naito on Contender Series last year, Gautier is 2-0 with a pair of first-round KOs inside the Octagon. In his most recent appearance, the 23-year-old picked up a 70-second knockout of Robert Valentin at UFC 318 in July, extending his unbeaten streak to seven.

Here’s how the rest of UFC 320 stacks up:

UFC 320 Main Card

Light heavyweight title bout: Magomed Ankalaev(c) vs. Alex Pereira

Bantamweight title bout: Merab Dvalishvili(c) vs. Cory Sandhagen

Light heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight bout: Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

UFC 320 Preliminary Card

Middleweight bout: Ateba Gautier vs. TBA

Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz

Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutiérrez vs. Farid Basharat

Featherweight bout: Daniel Santos vs. Yoo Joo-sang

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Bantamweight bout: Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz

Welterweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

Women’s flyweight bout: Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker

Card subject to change.