Aspen Ladd TKOs Yana Kunitskaya – UFC DC Highlights

Aspen Ladd returned to the win column in emphatic fashion.
Coming off her first professional loss to Germaine de Randamie earlier in the year, Ladd took on Yana Kunitskaya in main card action at UFC DC on Saturday night.
After a back-and-forth first two rounds, Ladd came out with a bang to start the third round as she dropped Kunitskaya with a left hook. She then landed a ton of ground and pound until the referee saw enough and called an end to the fight.
You can see the finish below:
What did you think of Ladd’s TKO victory over Kunitskaya?If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Steven Peterson Obliterates Martin Bravo With Spinning Backfist – UFC Mexico City Highlights
- Conor McGregor Shuts Down Rumors Of Illegitimate Child With DNA Test
- Lorenz Larkin Happy Jorge Masvidal Is ‘Getting All The Love Now’