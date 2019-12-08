Aspen Ladd Finishes Yana Kunitskaya With Ground And Pound – UFC DC Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC DC main card is a women’s bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Yana Kunitskaya.

Round 1: Kunitskaya clinches Ladd up against the fence. However, they are separated by the referee after she grabs the fence for a second time. They clinch up against the fence and reverse each other. Kunitskaya seems to be the stronger fighter here. She lands a number of knees. Ladd lands a takedown and is on top. Ladd lands some big ground and pound before taking her back and landing more strikes. Kunitskaya reverses to end the round.

Round 2: Ladd starts aggressive with her striking. Both fighters continue to strike before Ladd applies a body lock on Kunitskaya. The Russian is able to avoid the takedown and has Ladd clinched up against the fence. Kunitskaya lands knees. Ladd eventually gets out and they strike again. Ladd takes Kunitskaya down again with an inside trip. Ladd lands a couple of ground and pound strikes but nothing that hurts Kunitskaya so far. The round ends with Ladd dominating the last minute and a half.

Round 3: Ladd starts the round by dropping Kunitskaya with a big left hook. She unloads with some ground and pound to get the victory.

Official result: Aspen Ladd defeats Yana Kunitskaya via R3 TKO (0:33).