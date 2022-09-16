Aspen Ladd vs Sara McCann Cancelled From UFC Fight Night Due To Lad Missing Weight

Aspen Ladd’s fight against Sara McCann tomorrow has been cancelled, due to her inability to make weight once again.

The matchup was in the women’s bantamweight division, which has a weight limit of 135 pounds. Ladd unfortunately came in two pounds heavier than the allowed weight. Due to her inability to make weight, the bout at the Apex has been cancelled.

McMann vs. Ladd is officially off of #UFCVegas60 per @CCLegaspi — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 16, 2022

Ladd was supposed to take on McCann earlier last month, so the UFC went along and pushed it off for a Fight Night this month instead. Ladd has had a well documented history of having a hard time making weight. Most notably she was almost to the point where she couldn’t stand on her own two feet without some sort of help from her trainers in the lead to the weigh in against Germaine de Randamie. She ended up losing that fight very quickly, as she was TKO’d.

Aspen Ladd’s most recent weight issue came last year

Ladd didn’t make weight in October of 2021, against Macy Chiasson. That fight was unfortunately canned, as the UFC wasn’t willing to let her fight over the weight limit. After missing weight for the second time and not being able to fight, she went up in weight, but ultimately lost her first bout to Norma Dumont.

This fight will be the third bout that Ladd will be dropping out of due to her missing weight the day before the card. The UFC will most likely not take too kindly to another, as this may have been the last straw for Ladd unfortunately. Ladd is a promising young fighter with a record of (9-), while being (4-3) in the UFC. Ladd is still only 27, and a permanent move up to the women’s featherweight division could be the best for her.

What do you make of Ladd missing another fight due to her struggle to make weight?