Ben Askren: Conor McGregor Has ‘Too Much Money’ To Risk Fighting Me

Ben Askren has been traded to the UFC, and that has opened the door for several interesting match-ups.

However, one match-up that might never happen is a fight between Askren and Conor McGregor. As it stands, McGregor is currently focused on avenging his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman was submitted by “The Eagle” last month in Las Vegas.

Despite his lopsided loss, McGregor has called for a rematch with the Russian. If that option isn’t available to him, he’s willing to fight the next man in line first. Should that next man happen to be Ben Askren, “Funky” believes McGregor will opt to pass.

Speaking to Submission Radio in a scrum at UFC 230 recently, Askren explained why he thinks McGregor would rather not share the cage with him (via Bloody Elbow):