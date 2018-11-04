Ben Askren: Conor McGregor Has ‘Too Much Money’ To Risk Fighting Me

Ben Askren has been traded to the UFC, and that has opened the door for several interesting match-ups.
However, one match-up that might never happen is a fight between Askren and Conor McGregor. As it stands, McGregor is currently focused on avenging his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman was submitted by “The Eagle” last month in Las Vegas.
Despite his lopsided loss, McGregor has called for a rematch with the Russian. If that option isn’t available to him, he’s willing to fight the next man in line first. Should that next man happen to be Ben Askren, “Funky” believes McGregor will opt to pass.
Speaking to Submission Radio in a scrum at UFC 230 recently, Askren explained why he thinks McGregor would rather not share the cage with him (via Bloody Elbow):
“The last thing that someone who walks around like a tough guy and fights in the cage for a living wants to do is be completely emasculated,” Askren said.
“And that’s what I do to you. I hold you down for as long as I want, I punch you as many times as I want, and there’s not a f—king thing you can do about it. And that’s so completely emasculating.
“That steals your manhood. That’s a feeling that none of those guys ever want to feel in their life. And Conor has enough money where he would never risk that.”