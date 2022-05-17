UFC bantamweight, Ashlee Evans-Smith has been issued a 14 month retroactive suspension by the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) after testing positive for a steroid in a pair of out-of-competition drug test samples obtained back in January of this year.

Evans-Smith, who most recently featured professionally at UFC Vegas 15 in November 2020, suffered a unanimous decision loss to Norma Dumont, fell to 6-5 professionally as a result.

Evans-Smith, who has accepted her suspension in line with the UFC Anti-Doping Programe, provided documentation detailing how a physician had incorrectly prescribed her an anabolic steroid resulting in her positive tests back in January.

USADA released an official statement detailing Evans-Smith’s transgression and confirmed that as a result of her full and complete cooperation, as well as the incorrect prescription provided to her, she had been issued a reduced period of suspension.

“Ashlee Evans-Smith tested positive for the presence of an anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin following as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on January 3. and January 27., 2022. Exogenous anabolic androgenic steroids are classified as Non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List. Evans-Smith declared dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) on both of her doping control forms completed at the time her positive samples were collected.”

“During an investigation of the case, Ashlee Evans-Smith provided evidence, including medical records, indicating that a physician incorrectly prescribed DHEA to her,” The USADA statement read. As such, USADA determined that Evans-Smith’s degree of fault was diminished and that she should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. She also received a reduction for her Full and Complete Cooperation.”

Ashlee Evans-Smith will be eligible to return to active competition in March 2023

