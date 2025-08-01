Asaël Adjoudj Survives Late Scare, Defeats Yves Landu by Unanimous Decision – PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

Asaël Adjoudj survived a late onslaught from Yves Landu to secure his 10th career win at PFL World Tournament 8 in Atlantic City.

After an opening round spent entirely on the feet, Adjoudj landed a slick takedown early in the second and quickly secured top control. Landu managed to inch his way toward the fence, but was unable to get back to his feet before the bell.

Landu was able to turn the tables in the third and final round, getting Adjoudj’s back to the mat and dropping a never-ending barrage of ground strikes. With 20 seconds left in the fight, Landu got a little careless, leaving himself open for a triangle choke. Adjoudj locked it in, but couldn’t tighten it up, allowing Landu to survive until the final second ran off the clock.

Official Result: Asaël Adjoudj def. Yves Landu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Asaël Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu at PFL World Tournament 8:

Big shots from both fighters to close out Round 2.



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN/ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/EEWyMGemH5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 2, 2025