The BKFC 6 event is in the books and now it’s time to take a look back at the full Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi fight.
This heated rivalry headlined the show on Saturday night (June 22, 2019) in Tampa, Florida and aired on pay-per-view (PPV). In the end, Lobov beat Malignaggi via unanimous decision with 48-47 on all three judges scorecards. You can watch the highlights here:
Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi Full Fight Highlights
Former UFC star Chris Leben was also in action as he suffered a decision loss to Dakota Cochrane in the co-headliner. In case you missed it, check out LowKickMMA’s BKFC 6 results here:
Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET/FITE TV PPV):
- Artem Lobov def. Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Dakota Cochrane def. Chris Leben via unanimous decision (47-45, 48-44)
- Johnny Bedford def. Reginald Barnett Jr via unanimous decision (47-45, 48-44)
- Julian Lane def. Tom Shoaff via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45)
- Joey Beltran def. Jamie Campbell via R2 KO (1:50)
- Joe Riggs vs. Walber Barros ends via unanimous draw (47-47, 47-47, 47-47)
- Abdiel Velazquez def. Travis Thompson via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 50-45)
- Jim Alers def. Elvin Leon Brito via R1 KO (0:45)
- David Mundell def. Drew Lipton via R1 TKO (1:35)
Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET/Facebook Live):
- Chris Boffil def. Jared Hayes via R3 KO (1:55)