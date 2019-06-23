Spread the word!













The BKFC 6 event is in the books and now it’s time to take a look back at the full Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi fight.

This heated rivalry headlined the show on Saturday night (June 22, 2019) in Tampa, Florida and aired on pay-per-view (PPV). In the end, Lobov beat Malignaggi via unanimous decision with 48-47 on all three judges scorecards. You can watch the highlights here:

Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi Full Fight Highlights

Former UFC star Chris Leben was also in action as he suffered a decision loss to Dakota Cochrane in the co-headliner. In case you missed it, check out LowKickMMA’s BKFC 6 results here:

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET/FITE TV PPV):

Artem Lobov def. Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Dakota Cochrane def. Chris Leben via unanimous decision (47-45, 48-44)

Johnny Bedford def. Reginald Barnett Jr via unanimous decision (47-45, 48-44)

Julian Lane def. Tom Shoaff via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45)

Joey Beltran def. Jamie Campbell via R2 KO (1:50)

Joe Riggs vs. Walber Barros ends via unanimous draw (47-47, 47-47, 47-47)

Abdiel Velazquez def. Travis Thompson via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 50-45)

Jim Alers def. Elvin Leon Brito via R1 KO (0:45)

David Mundell def. Drew Lipton via R1 TKO (1:35)

Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET/Facebook Live):