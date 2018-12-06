Artem Lobov Calls Out Renato Moicano, Will Donate Half Of Purse To Charity

Its been a rough go of things inside the Octagon for Artem Lobov as of late.

However, “The Russian Hammer” isn’t letting that affect his confidence.

Lobov recently took to Twitter to call out rising UFC featherweight prospect Renato Moicano. Lobov even offered to donate half of his UFC fight purse to charity if given the opportunity against the Brazilian:

“Let me fight Moicano if no1 gets injured @ danawhite ,I am 1 of the few to never turn down fights and 1 of even fewer to never pull out, this is the Ultimate Fighting not Ultimate stand by to fight,so lets make Moicano fight!!”

“Still here, still ready to go!! I’ll donate half my purse to childrens charity, in case you needed another reason @ danawhite . Where are the Fertittas when you need them, they always respected and rewarded the true fighter!!”

Lobov calling out Moicano is certainly an interesting move from the SBG Ireland product. He is currently 2-5 inside the Octagon and has an overall losing record of 13-15-1 in mixed martial arts (MMA). He has decided to call out Moicano, who is on a two-fight win streak since suffering the only loss of his MMA career to Brian Ortega in summer of 2017.

Moicano will serve as the standby fighter in case things go wrong for either Max Holloway or Brian Ortega at UFC 231 this weekend (Sat. December 8, 2018). If either Ortega or Holloway is forced off the card, Moicano could be challenging for a UFC title.