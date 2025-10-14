Arslanbek Makhmudov calls out Anthony Joshua after beating David Allen

Arslanbek Makhmudov cemented himself as the new WBA inter-continental heavyweight champ and shocked the boxing world as he advanced to 21-2 with 19 KOs. Makhmudov put on a thorough performance against one of the top ranked heavyweight contenders worldwide in David Allen. Many pundits seemed to foresee Allen winning comfortably and campaigning for a 2026 fight with Deontay Wilder.

The unanimous decision for Makhmudov was recorded over the 12 round fight that transpired on Saturday night. The heavyweight showdown emanated from Sheffield, England in the Utilita Arena on October 11th. The scorecards for the contest were 115-111, 116-110, and 117-119, all for Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Makhmudov worked in steady jabs along with purposeful lefts and rights to punctuate exchanges with his overall rate of activity still being enough to get the win. This despite Makhumudov getting docked two points in the ninth and twelfth rounds for what was deemed as excessive holding in the boxing bout.

Arslanbek Makhmudov hopes “Anthony Joshua keeps his promise “

Commenting on his path in the fight game in the wake of what could arguably be his biggest victory yet, Arslanbek Makhmudov said,

“It hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve always believed in myself. From Russia, to Montreal, and now England — I’ve come a long way, and it’s thanks to my perseverance and that of my team that today’s victory was possible. Trust me, I still have a lot left to accomplish! If Anthony Joshua keeps his promise [to offer me a fight if I win], I will go to war with him next.”

Makhmudov’s coach also touched on the quality of his charge’s performance from over the weekend, as Marc Ramsay stated,

“We knew it was going to be a tough fight. Allen can really take a punch, but Arslanbek showed that he’s not only stronger, but also the better boxer.”

Also, Camille Estephan, who is the President of Eye of the Tiger- an organization heavily involved in the promotion for this bout, touched on the notable victory from Makhmudov, Estephan quipped,