Deontay Wilder Agrees to Big Francis Ngannou Boxing Match “Let’s Get It”



Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou are regarded as some of the biggest heavyweight punchers of all time in combat sports, with the two seeming keen for a boxing bout against each other. During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ expressed this desire to clash with ‘The Predator’ as Wilder recently appeared on the program.

In an excerpt from the referenced interview posted to the X account @ChampRDS, when asked by Helwani what his parting message is for the lineal MMA heavyweight champion, Wilder said,

“Francis, let’s get it on, baby. If you serious about what you’re saying, well, I am serious about what I’m saying, let’s get it on once and for all. Your power against my power. Let’s test it out, baby. If you’re down, I’m down. We can go to the mother land too, baby. Africa , let’s go [laughs].”

Deontay Wilder sends a message to Francis Ngannou 👀



“Francis, let’s get it on baby… once and for all. Your power against my power.”



September 3, 2025

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou’s interactions through the years

Deontay Wilder has been discussing a desire to want to fight Francis Ngannou since the latter entered the world of boxing, and Ngannou, to his credit, has been game for the challenge as well. Ngannou did ultimately lose his boxing debut against Tyson Fury, but with many thinking Ngannou should have won, and against a generational great and then-heavyweight titleholder no less, ‘The Predator’ came out of the fight as a relevant figure in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division as far as intriguing matchmaking opportunities.

The former WBC heavyweight champion of the world represents the trifecta of 2010’s heavyweight boxing for many, and with Ngannou already fighting Tyson Fury as well as Anthony Joshua, a fight with Wilder would check off the final box within that heavyweight triple threat.

Also in August, during his own appearance on Uncrowned’s The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou mentioned that a Wilder fight would be his top choice across all possible combat sports right now. Ngannou has not competed in boxing since a March 2024 knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, but ‘The Predator’ has fought in MMA in the interim, claiming the PFL heavyweight crown over Renan Ferreira in the process.