Carl Froch “not interested” in Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury , high on Moses Itauma

Carl Froch seems to see a changing of the guard happening in heavyweight boxing with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua being in the rear view, while Moses Itauma is poised to be the future of the weight class. This was touched on during an interview with Football Blog, as Froch touched on the rumblings of a potential, long-awaited fight booking between Fury and Joshua

While he thinks a clash with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could possibly happen in the future, he does not have a great deal of desire to see it, as Froch said,

“I don’t think Tyson Fury will come out of retirement, to be honest. He could do it if there’s massive money involved, which there probably will be. But if they do fight, I can only see one winner and that’s Fury. I think AJ’s finished and Fury’s done too. I wouldn’t be watching that fight live. I’m just not arsed! It doesn’t mean anything. So if they fight, they fight, but I’m not interested.”

Carl Froch mulls over what could be next for Moses Itauma

Carl Froch does seem to have much more vigor when discussing Moses Itauma, who he seems to think can lord over the heavyweight class for years to come. After his emphatic demolition job of Dillian Whyte, many are wondering what could be a logical next test for the hotly discussed, surging contender. Looking at the division overall and speculating what could be next for Itauma, Froch stated,