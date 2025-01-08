Arman Tsarukyan Discusses Why Speaking Your Mind is Easier in America Than in Russia

Arman Tsarukyan still can’t wrap his head around the amount of free speech that comes with living in the United States compared to his home country of Russia.

In the United States, it’s become commonplace for individuals to express their disdain for pretty much anything. So much so that social media apps designed to bring human beings together have become nothing more than another battleground for people to wage war on one another.

So it should come as no surprise that Tsarukyan, who hails from a country known for its numerous violations of international humanitarian law, was a little shocked to find that he can essentially spout off a string of obscenities to virtually anyone without facing any type of legal ramification in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

“You can talk sh*t about everybody, and you don’t get hurt,” Tsarukyan responded to Nina-Marie Daniele when she asked him to name something about the U.S. that doesn’t make any sense. “I had a conversation with one guy, and he said, ‘F*ck you.’ What should I do? I can do this here, but in Russia, nobody can say like this. So it’s better. It’s better here, yeah.”

Arman Tsarukyan ready to cash in on his first uFC title opportunity on January 18

On January 18, Tsarukyan will look to cash in on his first UFC title opportunity when the promotion heads back to Los Angeles for a loaded fight card inside the Intuit Dome.

With five-straight wins inside the Octagon, including back-to-back victories over Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira in his last two outings, the Armenian fighting out of Krasnodar, Russia established himself as the No. 1 ranked contender in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Though he’s had to wait a little longer than he’d prefer, Tsarukyan will get the chance to dethrone reigning 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. Not only that, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has the opportunity to avenge the loss he suffered against Makhachev in his promotional debut nearly six years ago.