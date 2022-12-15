Arman Tsarukyan believes he is a win away from a rematch with Islam Makhachev: “I gave him the toughest fight in his career.”

No. 9 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan believes he is the man that can beat new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan will be back in action this Saturday night as he returns to The APEX in Las Vegas for a co-main event clash with Damir Ismagulov. Speaking to reporters at the UFC Fight Night media event on Wednesday, Tsarukyan shared his belief that he is the only man that can potentially beat Makhachev inside the Octagon.

“Islam is on a different level,” said Tsarukyan. “His wrestling is good; his striking is good. I know one guy who can beat him: It’s me.”

Arman Tsarukyan had some things to say about the current state of the lightweight division 👀 pic.twitter.com/I34ejju1RI — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) December 14, 2022

Arman Tsarukyan Wants Rematch With Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan previously met Islam Makhachev during his promotional debut back in April 2019. The Armenian lightweight came up short, losing to Makhachev via unanimous decision. Believing he gave the current 155-pound king the biggest test of his MMA career, Tsarukyan wants another crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s protege.

“If I’m gonna beat Damir and some of the top five, the UFC is gonna give me that opportunity (against Makhachev), because it was my debut, and I gave him the toughest fight in his career.”

First, Arman Tsarukyn will need to get past streaking lightweight Damir Ismagulov. ‘Qazaq’ has not experienced a defeat since 2015. Debuting inside the Octagon in 2018, Ismagulov, now sitting in the No. 12 spot on the lightweight rankings, has earned five straight under the UFC banner. A victory on Saturday night will likely push him into the division’s top 10, taking Tsarukyan’s No. 9 spot.

On the other hand, Tsarukyan is coming off his first loss in more than three years, dropping a unanimous decision to Mateusz Gamrot in June. In order to stay relevant in the lightweight title picture, Tsarukyan will need to deliver a strong showing against the always-dangerous Ismagulov.