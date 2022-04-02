UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan called out the entire top ten roster of the 155-pound division for avoiding fights with opponents that have a lower ranking.

Coming off a dominating win over Joel Alvarez at UFC Vegas 49, it seems like the number 11 ranked contender at lightweight is having trouble finding solid opponents ahead. Tsarukyan battered Alvarez to a bloody TKO victory that put him in contention for the title.

The whole exchange began from a tweet by MMA Junkie that reported Shavkat Rakhmonov accusing Li Jingliang of ducking him and calling out fan-favorite Neil Magny for his next fight. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ wasted no time in responding to the report in classic Neil Magny fashion reinforcing his willingness to fight anyone.

Arman Tsarukyan praised Magny’s warrior spirit and called out the top ten contenders in the lightweight division for refusing fights with a lower-ranked opponent.

Respect. I wish we had guys like you in 155 top 10, those guys will do anything to avoid fighting down the rankings https://t.co/LL1A9f4ykG — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) April 2, 2022

Mateusz Gamrot responds to Arman Tsarukyan calling out 155 lbs top 10

Mateusz Gamrot, currently ranked number 12 in the UFC lightweight rankings, responded to the tweet with a simple emoji expressing his desire to fight Arman Tsarukyan, who is ranked one above him.

Tsarukyan showed his willingness for the proposed fight with a lower-ranked opponent and asked Gamrot to get in touch with the UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby to book the fight.

Let’s do it! Tell your manager to call @seanshelby I call dibs on training in ATT 😁 https://t.co/BaXM5UIkmv — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) April 2, 2022

His latest win over Alvarez extends his winning streak to five and marks his second finish in a row. Meanwhile, ‘The Gamer’ is on a three-fight win streak that saw him finish all his opponents including Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira in his last bout.

Do you think Arman Tsarukyan should fight Mateusz Gamrot or wait for a higher-ranked opponent?

