Arman Tsarukyan once again questions Ilia Topuria amid ducking allegations

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has once again suggested that Ilia Topuria is ducking him.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. We also know that he’s had a notable back and forth with Arman Tsarukyan who, right now, is widely considered to be one of the frontrunners in the race to get a crack at the belt. Unfortunately, Topuria doesn’t appear to be all too interested in fighting him, and he’s made that fact crystal clear.

For Arman Tsarukyan, it seems to be a waiting game right now. We all know just how good he is as a fighter but after such a long period of inactivity, you have to question whether or not the UFC prefers the idea of Topuria facing off against Justin Gaethje – especially if it makes the champ happy.

In a recent interview, Arman Tsarukyan spoke candidly about this issue.

Arman Tsarukyan accuses Ilia Topuria (again) of ducking him

“He feels that he’s going to lose that fight, and it’s better to give the belt and then like go up or wait to see what happens with me because he knows I’m a big problem for him,” Tsarukyan told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a media day scrum. “I’m going to get his title, he knows that, and he wants an easy fight with Paddy (Pimblett) or (Justin) Gaethje or someone, just make money and defend, but with me, it’s going to be hard for him.”

“I already told them I’m ready September or October,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m in shape and I train twice a day. I’m healthy now, so if they tell me October with somebody and December with Ilia, for sure.”

Will it happen? At this point, all we can do is, in the words of Dana White, see how this thing plays out.