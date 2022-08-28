Video | MMA fighters arm snapped grusomely by Kyle Pavao’s keylock submission at Cage Titans 55

Things got vicious at Cage Titans 55 when one amateur MMA fighter got his arm snapped almost instantly by a devastating keylock submission by Kyle Pavao.
Typically joint-lock submissions result in a tap, but in rare occurrences a tap doesn’t come in time, and the phrase “Tap or snap” truly comes into play. At Cage Titans 55 this would be the case for one very unfortunate fighter, as Pavao’s keylock would be too swift for Wayne Downer.
Kyle Pavao’s submission and Cage Titans 55 results
As seen in the video, Downer is in bottom side control, and uses his feet to attempt to transition back to his feet. Kyle Pavao, however, seemed prepared. Already fishing for the keylock, the sporadic scramble created the perfect opportunity for him to sink it in. A tap should’ve been imminent, but both fighters were still in motion, and you can see how momentum comes into play to aid in the submission attempt.
Without hesitation, Pavao continues to crank and the result is inevitable: a grusome snap. After the damage is done, Kyle Pavao can be seen celebrating his victory, attempting to check on his opponent but stopped short by a ringside official.
Check out the official results of Cage Titans 55 below!
- Joe Giannetti def. Trevor Gudde via KO/TKO, 5:00 R2
- Brendan Battles def. Jahsua Marsh via KO/TKO, 4:24 R1
- Lionel Young def. Will Smith via KO/TKO, 0:33 R1
- Kam Arnold def. Michael Taylor via Sub, 1:58 R1
- Arthur Mpofu def. Tyler Smythe via KO/TKO, 2:50 R5
- David Burke def. Jideofor Ojukwu via KO/TKO, 0:21 R1
- Shane Dillehay def. Josh Smith via KO/TKO, 2:28 R1
- Jayden Curley def. Rafael Lopez via KO/TKO, 1:25 R2
- Will Doolin def. James Thomas via KO/TKO, 0:56 R2
- Kyle Pavao def. Wayne Downer via Sub, 1:40 R2
- Anthony Scott def. Julian Connerton via KO/TKO, 0:19 R3
- Dan Walsh def. John Lee via Sub, 0:49 R1
- Raoul Scott def. Donavan Lozada via KO/TKO, 2:49 R1
- W. Fiasconaro def. Andrew Jacobs via Unanimous Dec
- Mike Antidormi def. Jake Caskey via Unanimous Dec
- Michael Robillard def. Gage Looby via KO/TKO, 2:54 R1
- Shane Wellman def. Steve Pyles via KO/TKO, 0:20 R1
- Sean Wakefield def. Brian Ferguson via Unanimous Dec