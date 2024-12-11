Ariel Helwani hits out at Belal Muhammad, Jake Shields over podcast fiasco: ‘Now p*ss off’

Mixed martial arts reporter, Ariel Helwani has hit out at both undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, and former Octagon title challenger, Jake Shields — after both claimed the Canadian reporter has refused to feature the defending titleholder in a series of his content.

Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight champion, has been sidelined since July, snatching the championship in a stunning rematch win over Leon Edwards — ending the Birmingham native’s title reign in a shutout unanimous decision win.

Ruled out of a return at UFC 310 over the course of last weekend against the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, Illinois native, Muhammad watched on as the Uzbekistan finisher turned in a unanimous decision win of his own over Ian Garry — handing the Dublin striker his first-ever professional defeat in combat sports.

Ariel Helwani responds to claims from Belal Muhammad, Jake Shields

And earlier this week, Muhammad spoke with former UFC championship challenger, Shields during an interview, in which he alleged Helwani refused to “hype” him up following his title victory against Edwards.

I’ll say that from the beginning because he (Ariel Helwani) has never invited me on his podcast,” Belal Muhammad explained. “He’s never invited me on. Then I signed with Ali (Abdelaziz) and he was like ‘Oh, it’s because Ali wasn’t letting him come on’. You’ve never invited me on beforehand.

Ariel Helwani has never invited Belal Muhammad on his podcast despite him being the UFC champ



Do you think it’s because of his heritage? @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/Rmt8fDa3Ie — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 10, 2024

“My coach Louis Taylor won the PFL belt at 42 years and he never invited him on because he is with me,£ Belal Muhammad explained. “That’s a huge story that was something that should have been on a big podcast. But you didn’t talk about him. Even when I beat Leon (Edwards), you didn’t mention that. You didn’t give it any type of hype. For me, I don’t care. I don’t have no hate for nobody.”

Refuting claims from Shields and Muhammad that he refused to have the incumbent welterweight champion on various forms of his content, Ariel Helwani urged the former to “p*ss off.

”Sure. Here’s me texting his manager in 2016 (oldest I can find) about having him on ahead of his fight UFC 205. Spoiler: he never came on. I’ve asked publicly and privately. Now p*ss off,” Helwani posted on X.