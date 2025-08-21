Antônio Carlos Jr.’s Relentless Attack Leads to Bloody Submission Victory – PFL 10 Highlights

Antônio Carlos Jr. delivered a dominant performance to win the PFL World Tournament light heavyweight final on Thursday night in Florida.

Carlos Jr. delivered a dominant showing in the opening round, scoring a couple of knockdowns and sending Cauley back to his corner a bloody mess after five exciting minutes of action.

Just past the 90-second mark of the second stanza, an accidental clash of heads resulted in an especially nasty cut over the left eye of Cauley. Surprisingly, the fight was allowed to continue. Upon the restart, Carlos Jr. promptly rocked ‘Sully’ before landing a takedown near the fence.

Once on the mat, it didn’t take long for Carlos Jr. to take Cauley’s back and cinch in a rear-naked choke, forcing the American to tap out.

Official Result: Antônio Carlos Jr. def. Sullivan Cauley via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Antônio Carlos Jr. vs. Sullivan Cauley at PFL 10:

WHAT AN EXCHANGE BETWEEN SULLIVAN CAULEY & ANTONIO CARLOS JR.



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/xgVhlSNyJK — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025