Anthony Smith Wants Glover Teixeira In UFC Headliner

Spread the word!













Anthony Smith is ready to get back to work inside the Octagon. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger already has his mind set on who he’d like to challenge next.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Smith noted he’d like to take on fellow light heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira. “Lionheart” has nothing but respect for the 205-pound veteran and everything he has done in the sport.

“I’ve really had my eye on the top five, but I think outside of the top five it’s a little shifty. It’s been moving around a lot, but I think Glover is available, so that’s someone that I would love to fight just because of who he is and what he’s done in this sport,” Smith said.

Smith then detailed an incident in 2013 in which he struggled through a Brazilian airport after suffering a first-round submission loss to Antonio Braga Neto via kneebar. Teixeira actually helped Smith journey through the airport with his injury, translating for him and getting him to his plane. It was a gesture Smith won’t soon forget.

“Funny story: My UFC debut in Brazil, I blew my knee then got cut right after, so on my way back I was struggling with all my bags and a blown knee, and Glover actually helped me through the airport and translated for me and helped get me on the plane and stuff like that. So ever since then, I’ve always had this really – like, I was a nobody.

“He was a superstar, you know, so I’ve always had just a really big, just a lot of respect for him since then. So again, I’m not attacking anybody. I’m not picking on anybody. He’s just the next guy that may be available, and that’s how I do it. I’m not waiting on anybody.”

In an ideal matchup with Teixeira, Smith would like the headlining spot in either February or March.

“I would love to fight Glover. I think that he’s quietly amassed a winning streak over some super, super tough opponents that nobody else wants to fight, and I think he deserves the main event,” Smith said.

“I don’t know. You know he had the main event against Gus that didn’t go his way, but I think it’s time that Glover gets another main event. I think he’s earned that, and I think he deserves it.”

What do you think about Smith wanting to face Teixeira next?