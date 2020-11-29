Our UFC Vegas 15 headliner is upon us. Promoted to the main event on just a single day’s notice, a five-round light heavyweight clash of one-time title challenger, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith and Devin ‘Brown Bear’ Clark close out tonight’s UFC Apex showcase.

Round 1: An aggressive start from Clark who forces Smith back to the fence, before the latter counters with a takedown of his own. Giving up his back in the center of the Octagon, Clark defended well, and ultimately reversed position, winding up in Smith’s full-guard. Attempting a triangle from guard, submission-ace Smith scores the tap, returning him to the winner’s enclosure after a two-fight skid – forcing a grinding halt to Clark’s two-fight rise in the process.

Official Result: Anthony Smith def. Devin Clark via first-round (2:34) submission (triangle)