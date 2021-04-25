Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith has scored his second consecutive victory, taking a first round win over Jimmy Crute, however, it didn’t come in the most ideal circumstances for the Nebraksa native.

Scoring notable jabs from the onset and throughout their opening round clash, Smith was suffering with some calf kick attempts from Crute, before he replied with a single leg offence of his own. Landing directly behind the knee of Crute, Smith immediately drew a wobble from the Australian.

Appearing to suffer from ‘drop foot’, akin to Sean O’Malley against Marlon Vera, Henry Cejudo against Demetrious Johnson, and Michael Chandler against Brent Primus — Crute was forced to immediately shoot for a takedown on two separate occasions prior to the first round klaxon.

Failing to make it back to his stool in between rounds without a stumble, the Octagon-sided physician beckoned Crute to walk toward him in the centre of the Octagon, which he couldn’t do without stumbling. It’s not ideal circumstances for Smith but he’s now riding a two-fight rise.



Below, check out the highlights from Smith’s doctor’s stoppge sucess against Crute.

The doctor has waived it off however there's but respect between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute! 👏#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/BnJjwihKXI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021