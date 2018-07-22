Anthony Smith Obliterates Shogun Rua, Calls Out Alexander Gustafsson

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua was slept early by Anthony Smith.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Hamburg. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight scrap between Smith and Rua. The action was held inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. It didn’t take long for Smith to earn another knockout.

A leg kick was there for Rua early. Smith went swinging for the fences, but “Shogun” landed a right hand. Smith connected with a punch. He landed a front kick, but Rua moved forward. Smith rocked Rua with a right hand. He then landed a barrage of punches and an elbow over the top that knocked out “Shogun.”

After the bout, Smith said he wants a piece of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227 on Aug. 4.

Final Result: Anthony Smith def. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua via KO (strikes) – R1, 1:29