Having previously submitted arch-rival, Ryan Spann back in 2021, one-time light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith managed to survive some serious adversity from the second round onward in the co-main event of UFC Singapore tonight — defeating the former for the second time in his career in a close, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory.

Back to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in two years since his submission win over Spann, Nebraska veteran, Smith was forced to continue through a massive swelling around is left eye caused by a left hand from the former, gritting through from the second frame through to the third to win a close split judging triumph.

Announcing plans for a title siege following a prior 2019 decision loss to former division kingpin and current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, Smith, who had entered tonight’s pairing with Spann off the back of consecutive losses to both Magomed Ankalaev, and Johnny Walker, can now enter the winner’s enclosure for the first time in two years.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Smith’s decision win over Ryan Spann