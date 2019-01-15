Anthony Smith Doesn’t Care If Jon Jones Is Clean Or Not For UFC 235

Anthony Smith doesn’t care that Jon Jones passed all of his post-fight drug tests following his victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

That’s because, according to Smith, being a clean fighter nowadays has a much different narrative than it did as recently as six months ago.

“I don’t know, I think that the definition of a clean fighter has become mighty grey in the last six months. And it didn’t use to be like that, it was pretty black and white,” said Smith during a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“If you had a banned substance in your body you were dirty and you were cheating. But for whatever reason, that’s not the narrative everyone is going by anymore,” he added, proceeding to say that at the end of the day he doesn’t care if “Bones” is clean or not.

“Honestly, I don’t care. At this point, I got what I have been working for my entire career and it’s going to take more than Jon Jones’ pee to change my mind. I’m in there, I’m going. It wouldn’t matter what you told me,” said Smith. “Right now there is nothing that would stop me from fighting Jon Jones. If you told me he was fighting with a shiv in his jock strap, I’m still going in.”

Jones still needs to meet with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Tues. Jan. 29, 2019, to explain the ‘atypical’ finding of Turinabol that turned up in his urine over a year after failing an initial drug test at UFC 214.