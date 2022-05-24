Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith has revealed how an inebriated former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone, and controversial poker player, Dan Bilzerian had created an altercation between his family and his mother ahead of his UFC 235 title fight against Jon Jones in March 2019.

Anthony Smith returns against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 in July

Smith, the current #5 ranked light heavyweight contender, is slated to make his Octagon return in search of his third straight victory in a potential title-eliminator against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Competing previously for undisputed gold, Smith revealed recently during an interview with former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping on the latter’s podcast, Believe You Me – how Cerrone and a drunk, Bilzerian started an altercation with his family who were sitting front row ahead of his championship clash with Jones.

“My mom, my wife, my manager’s mom, and like two other people in my group are sitting front row,” Anthony Smith said. “I’m in the Octagon, and while this is happening, Jon Jones is making his way to the Octagon. So, Dan Bilzerian and another fighter – it was Donald Cerrone, so they’re together – I feel like a lot of people would read between the lines, but it’s gonna sound like I’m sh*tting on Donald Cerrone too, so.”

“They come and they wanna sit down and watch the fight, but they’re f*cking hammered,” Anthony Smith explained. “Like, just sh*thouse drunk. And so, they tell them (Smith’s group) that those are their seats. My mom doesn’t know Dan Bilzerian or Donald Cerrone – my wife knows who Donald is, but she doesn’t know him – and she doesn’t know who this short, tight shirt, funky-ass hat-wearing jerk is. She just knows that these are her seats and she’s about to watch her son fight for a world title.”



Smith then explains how Cerrone and Bilzerian forced his mother out of her seat in order to make space for them to sit down – before Bilzerian then allegedly began to watch pornography on his phone whilst sitting next to Smith’s mother.

“Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone, removed my mom and my wife from their seats, while I’m getting ready to fight Jon Jones,” Anthony Smith said. “I was f*cking furious. If I had seen Dan Bilzerian – cause I had found out about it right after I got to the back, and if I had seen him then, I would have f*cking torn his head off, I was so mad.”



“… Then Dan ends up being next to my mom, and then during the fight, is watching porn on his phone,” Anthony Smith said. “Like, during the fight – he’s sitting there watching porn. And my mom’s super uncomfortable, like she’s not a – she’s weirded out, she’s a quiet lady, real shy. It was just a whole f*cking ordeal.”