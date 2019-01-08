Anthony Smith Amazed By Fan Reaction To Jon Jones Fight

Anthony Smith amazed by the reaction and assumption by fight fans around the world once his next fight was officially announced. Earlier this week it was revealed by the UFC that he would challenge Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title. This fight is slated to go down at the UFC 235 PPV event.

The rising title contender believes that most of the title defenses that Jones has done are decided before he steps into the Octagon. Thus, he’s amazed by people thinking Jones would finish him in the first round.



“I would imagine every fight that he’s had since (Lyoto) Machida,” Smith told MMAjunkie. “I think it’s goddamn amazing that all these people are assuming that if me and Jon Jones fight. He’s going to get me out of there in one round.”



The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

His Belief