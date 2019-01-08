Anthony Smith Amazed By Fan Reaction To Jon Jones Fight

Anthony Smith amazed by the reaction and assumption by fight fans around the world once his next fight was officially announced. Earlier this week it was revealed by the UFC that he would challenge Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title. This fight is slated to go down at the UFC 235 PPV event.
The rising title contender believes that most of the title defenses that Jones has done are decided before he steps into the Octagon. Thus, he’s amazed by people thinking Jones would finish him in the first round.
“I would imagine every fight that he’s had since (Lyoto) Machida,” Smith told MMAjunkie. “I think it’s goddamn amazing that all these people are assuming that if me and Jon Jones fight. He’s going to get me out of there in one round.”
The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2,
His Belief
Smith believes that he can find the chin of the UFC light heavyweight champ. The reason behind his belief comes down to the fact that he doesn’t put Jones on a pedestal. This is a difference between him and other fighters.
“I just don’t care,” he said. “Throw whatever you want. If I’m up, I’m moving forward and we’re fighting. No one thinks they have the answer for Jon Jones. I don’t think that I really need the answer. I just think I need to do what I always do. I don’t have a
“Jon is one of those guys that thrives in danger. I think that’s going to work against him at some point in time. “Eventually, someone’s going to catch up to Jon. His game is too crazy. You can’t be reckless forever, and I think I’m the guy.”