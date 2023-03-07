Anthony Smith heaps praise on Power Slap League: ‘I’d do the whole season for free’

Anthony Smith is a big fan of the newly popular slap fighting and Power Slap League

Anthony Smith, a former title challenger, UFC analyst, and the no. 5 ranked UFC light-heavyweight contender recently went onto the MMA Hour and discussed his love for the sport:

“I’ve never been roasted more than my love for slap fighting. Before the slap league became a thing, I was already behind internet pay-per-views. If you dig deep enough in the inter webs, you’ll see fliers for underground slap-fighting leagues with a guest appearance from Anthony Smith. This was a thing my friends and I did before slap-fighting was even a thing. There were guys signed to Power Slap that I already knew.

“I’d do the pilot for free, I’d do the whole season for free.”

Smith then gives the name of his slap fighting goat:

“It’s a heavyweight that’s signed with a league in Missouri. I don’t remember his name, but he’s definitely in that league in Missouri. (Hunter Campbell) tried to sign him, but they’re in contracts.”

Anthony Smith, following his most recent cancelled bout against new UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, will next step into the cage to face fellow finisher Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 224 on May 13, 2023.

‘Lionheart’ most recently lost to Magomed Ankalaev back at UFC 277, and is looking to get back to his winning ways with a victory this May.

