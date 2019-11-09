Anthony Rocco Martin Gets Past Ramazan Emeev In Unanimous Verdict – UFC Moscow Results

Spread the word!













Next up the UFC Moscow main card is a welterweight contest between Anthony Rocco Martin and Ramazan Emeev

Round 1: Martin is pumped up and super aggressive to start the fight. Emeev is countering well though. Martin lands a nice one-two. Martin is doing a lot of trash talking. He drops Emeev with a leg kick. Emeev attempts a takedown but Martin counters with a kimura lock. Emeev is doing a good job locking his hands and gets out of it. The fight is stopped after an accidental groin shot on Martin. Emeev attempts a takedown but it’s stuffed. They clinch up as the round comes to an end.

Round 2: Lots of jabbing by both fighters. Emeev misses a wild overhand right and Martin responds with a hard leg kick. Emeev’s left calf seems to be swelling up. Emeev attempts another takedown and Martin counters with a guillotine attempt. However, Emeev gets out and has Martin against the cage. They separate. Emeev tries another takedown attempt but it’s stuffed. Emeev lands heavy on Martin which draws a reaction from the crowd. They’re striking a bit more now. Martin’s nose is bloodied up. The round ends on the ground after Martin takes Emeev down and attempts a submission.

Round 3: Martin lands another leg kick. Emeev sees another takedown stuffed. Emeev lands a nice punch on Martin but it’s mostly a lot of stalling in the third. They clinch but separate. Martin lands another leg kick. Martin continues with the trash talk. Emeev attempts another takedown but receives an uppercut from Martin who then lands yet another leg kick. Emeev attempts another takedown but it’s stuffed and he receives a leg kick soon after. Emeev is more aggressive with 20 seconds left but Martin welcomes it as he taunts Emeev to end the fight.

Official result: Anthony Rocco Martin defeats Ramazan Emeev via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).